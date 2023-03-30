(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Speed was a factor in a motorcycle vs truck crash that happened on the evening of Wednesday, March 29, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the area of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard about a crash involving a motorcycle and truck.

When officers arrived they found a downed motorcycle. The rider was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The Major Crash Team is investigating and CSPD said speed was a factor in the crash, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.