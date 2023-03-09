(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday at around 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Carefree Circle North near Oro Blanco Drive. CSPD said the driver, identified as 38-year-old Robert Adams of Colorado Springs, lost control and left the south side of the roadway, striking a tree. Adams was pronounced dead on the scene when medical personnel arrived.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash and at the current time, alcohol does not appear to be a factor. According to police, this is the third traffic fatality in Colorado Springs and at this time in 2022, there were three. Police say over the past 365 days there have been 64 traffic deaths in Colorado Springs.