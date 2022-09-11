COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11.
According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the Sand Creek Trail with two people inside.
Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR were called to the scene to treat the occupants. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle’s passenger was determined to be dead on the scene.
CSPD said that both alcohol and speed are considered factors in this crash.