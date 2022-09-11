COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said one person is dead after a rollover crash that occurred early Sunday, Sept. 11.

According to CSPD at around 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to Barnes Road and Purcell Drive. Officers found a vehicle upside down at the bottom of a ravine just off the Sand Creek Trail with two people inside.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR were called to the scene to treat the occupants. The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the vehicle’s passenger was determined to be dead on the scene.

CSPD said that both alcohol and speed are considered factors in this crash.