COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office says speed and alcohol are being considered factors in a fatal crash that killed a man on Wednesday, Aug. 31. On Sept. 1, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the driver, as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly of Colorado Springs.

At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of South Academy and Milton E Proby expressway regarding a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, officers learned that an SUV was traveling south on Academy Boulevard, when it swerved left and hit the center median. The SUV lost control as it traveled west across the southbound lanes. The vehicle then rolled over the west guard rail on South Academy, ejecting the driver into a field.

Police say the driver was dead on scene due to injuries suffered during the crash. According to CSPD, this traffic crash is the 35th fatal traffic crash in 2022.