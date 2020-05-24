Special tribute for Colorado veterans and law enforcement killed by impaired drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — As the pandemic prevents people from gathering in large groups, military families and organizations are faced with a difficult situation this Memorial Day weekend.
FOX31 was invited to capture a very unique ceremony, safely honoring military members killed in Colorado by drivers under the influence.
Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Colorado and the Honor Bell Foundation gathered only a handful of people to come to the Colorado State Patrol Academy for a special tribute for six unforgettable Colorado Veterans:
- Detective Jeremy Stephen Bitner, Englewood Police Department and United States Army
- Specialist Kale Daren Clay, United States Army
- Senior Airman Kristopher G. Mansfield, United States Air Force
- Brock Charles Severson, United States Navy
- Senior Airman Michael Scott Snyder, United States Air Force
- Trooper Taylor Joseph Thyfault, Colorado State Patrol and United States Army
- Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the crashed that killed Trooper Thyfault.
