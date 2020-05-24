Special tribute for Colorado veterans and law enforcement killed by impaired drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — As the pandemic prevents people from gathering in large groups, military families and organizations are faced with a difficult situation this Memorial Day weekend.

FOX31 was invited to capture a very unique ceremony, safely honoring military members killed in Colorado by drivers under the influence.

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving Colorado and the Honor Bell Foundation gathered only a handful of people to come to the Colorado State Patrol Academy for a special tribute for six unforgettable Colorado Veterans:

  • Detective Jeremy Stephen Bitner, Englewood Police Department and United States Army
  • Specialist Kale Daren Clay, United States Army
  • Senior Airman Kristopher G. Mansfield, United States Air Force
  • Brock Charles Severson, United States Navy
  • Senior Airman Michael Scott Snyder, United States Air Force
  • Trooper Taylor Joseph Thyfault, Colorado State Patrol and United States Army
  • Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the crashed that killed Trooper Thyfault.

