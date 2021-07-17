Special Olympics Colorado – Southeast Region Law Enforcement Torch Run raises over $9,000

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Olympics Colorado – Southeast Region Law, the Colorado Springs Police Department, and the EPSO Mounted Unit is celebrating a major achievement.

Saturday, the groups held this year’s Special Olympics Colorado – Southeast Region Law Enforcement Torch Run, an event meant to “raise needed funds and awareness for over 15,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes.”

This year, participants raised over $9,000 during the four mile run.

To see pictures from the event, click through the slideshow below; all pictures are courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

To learn more about the torch run and Special Olympics Colorado, click here.