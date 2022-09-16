COLORADO SPRINGS — Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) invites guests to “Cowboy up” for their 11th annual ‘Night of Comedy’ fundraiser, which is being held on Saturday, Oct. 8.

FOX21’s Abbie Burke, who will emcee the event, sat down with Jon Karroll, Development & Communications Manager for SKSF, to talk about this year’s event and what guests can expect.

The event will be held at Flying W Ranch, and tickets are $95 per person. Proceeds will go toward benefitting low-income families, whose children attend SKSF’s Zach’s Place. Zach’s Place is one of only two daycare centers in Colorado, with the focus and training to care for children ages 2.5 to 18-year’s-old with intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.

The event will feature a Chuckwagon style dinner, a complimentary glass of beer or wine, a cash bar, Zach’s Place 2022 video premiere, a live musical performance by the famous Flying W Wranglers, a raise the paddle auction, and over 50 silent auction packages to bid on.

Registration is required and can be done on the SKSF website.