Special Kids Special Families founder announces retirement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– After 21 years with Special Kids Special Families, executive director and founder Linda Ellegard will retire on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The current Director of Operations Lukas Zakrzewski will be assuming Ellegard’s former position.

“Special Kids Special Families has grown from an idea and community need for providing respite care to youth with disabilities to addressing lifespan issues and providing caregiver resources,” said Ellegard. “I’m leaving the organization in good hands with a strong leadership team who is ready to continue the great work we do in the community.”

Special Kids Special Families was developed originally as a non-profit childcare and respite care center for children. In 1998, they opened Zach’s Place Center, offering after-school and weekend care to disabled children.

In 2001, SKSF expanded its services and received its license to become a Child Placement Agency specializing in therapeutic foster care and adoption services. Center and community-based adult programs were offered as well as residential service programs which offer host homes for adults with disabilities. Most recent programs include behavioral health counseling services and a new crisis respite program.

“It’s satisfying to know that we have been and continue to make a difference in the lives of those we serve,” said Ellegard. “The friendships I’ve created through my daily involvement are timeless.”

