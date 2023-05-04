(SPONSORED) — You might have heard of the Blue’s Brothers, but have you heard of the Beer loving Bell Brothers? Curtis and Cody Bell are the owners of Bell Brothers Brewing in Colorado Springs, which has now been open for over a year.

Loving Living Local got a chance to catch up with the brothers who are releasing two new beers at the brewery, Hello World (Limed Session Pale Ale) and Variable Mexican Law-ger.

Starting May 5, Bell Brothers Brewing will have a limited release of its Barrel Aged Barleywine, Rover Smasher.

The Brewery also features game nights and trivia nights at the downtown Colorado Springs location. This family-friendly brewery is the perfect spot to celebrate Cinco De Mayo and Mother’s Day.

For more information about the Bell Brothers Brewing head to the website.