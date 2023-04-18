(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 38th Space Symposium opened doors to leaders in the space industry on Tuesday evening.

Over 14,000 people from 40 countries are in attendance to learn about the latest in space exploration. 232 exhibitors will occupy the space at Broadmoor Hall.

Among those is Nasa Astronaut Victor Glover, who is slated to pilot the Artemis 2 on the next mission to the moon set to launch late next year. “This is bigger than anything I have ever dreamed of as a kid. It’s super exciting- humbling. I’m ready to get to work,” he noted of the space preparation.

Though the Symposium, which is the largest in the world, is closed to the public, the Space Foundation is hoping families will join them on Wednesday, April 19 at the Discovery Center for their Family Symposium.

It’s a free event to encourage the next generation of Space Leaders to explore and inspire their passion for STEAM.