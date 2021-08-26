Space Symposium hosts USAFA graduate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The 36th annual Space Symposium hosted astronaut and Air Force Academy graduate Nick Hague this week.
Hauge graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1998 with a degree in aerospace engineering, which eventually allowed him to join NASA as a flight engineer for the International Space Station.
His first launch was in 2018, but things went awry in a very close call.
Hauge and the rest of his crew eventually made it safely to the International Space Station on a mission launch in March of 2019.
