Space Foundation to host “Family Star Party” on Nov. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy organization founded in 1983 for the global space ecosystem, announced that its Space Foundation Discovery Center will be hosting a Family Star Party on Friday, Nov. 19, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The party will offer a family-friendly way to view and learn about the lunar eclipse happening that night utilizing other multimedia paths to gain a better understanding of the wonders of the universe.

Event: Family Star Party: Partial Lunar Eclipse

Date: Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. MST

Venue: Space Foundation Discovery Center, Colorado Springs

Admission: No fee for outdoor telescope viewing; half-price admission for Discovery Center indoor activities

Activities: Outside (weather permitting) viewing the near-full Moon through Moon filters. Enjoying the Mobile Earth + Space Observatory and its 12″ telescope. Inside presentations about the Moon in the Science on a Sphere® theater and driving rovers on another world in the Mars Robotics Laboratory.

Details: www.discoverspace.org/event/family-star-party-partial-lunar-eclipse/

MESO is a “science center on wheels,” allowing the public to experience authentic science firsthand and engaging young people with STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) topics.

