Space Foundation launches Space Commerce Institute

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation launched Space Commerce Institute today, a program offered by the Center for Innovation and Education to facilitate access and growth for university students, entrepreneurs, businesses and professionals.

“We have entered the era of access and opportunity with a broad range of new innovators in the global space ecosystem,” said Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor. “Space Commerce Institute solidifies our programming and accelerates the onboarding and advancement of a diverse range of individuals and companies — all contributing to filling the innovation gap and building the workforce needed to meet the growing demands of the space commerce landscape.”

The institute will allow participants to learn from leaders and experts on topics that cover how to navigate the evolving mandates from concept to creation in the space industry. Space technologies are opening up many new avenues for commerce and careers, from supporting space exploration to national security needs.

Led by Kelli Kedis Ogborn, the foundation’s new vice president of space commerce and entrepreneurship, the institute will offer four distinct pillars of service. Before joining Space Foundation, Ogborn served as president and chief executive officer of H.S. Dracones, a consulting firm focused on technology commercialization, and was contracted as the congressional liaison to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) through Spire Communications and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Space Foundation University

Dedicated to entrepreneurs who want to grow their business and those who want a career in the space industry, Space Foundation University offers rcourses taught by trusted experts who share real-world experience. Courses will provide building blocks for the next generation of space professionals to gain the knowledge and skills to succeed.

Consulting Services

Consulting services, either ad-hoc or project-based, will be offered in order to meet the unique demands of those making an impact in the growing space industry. Many young and high-growth companies need a flexible structure, so they receive the right advice at the right time, at a reasonable price.

Professional Development

Focused on next-generation and mid-level space professionals who want to enhance their skill sets for career advancement, the institute’s professional development programming moves beyond networking to add best practices to their toolbox.

Specialized Programming

Tailored services are offered for companies that require custom programming to fit their needs and objectives.

“Space Commerce Institute provides the right tools at the right time to meet participants where they are and expand their business and career opportunities,” commented Kedis Ogborn. “Space is implicated in a diverse array of industries, in which as one part of the ecosystem develops, the whole network moves forward together.”