COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation announced they will host a series of events for World Space Week, which is from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. The events are an opportunity for the whole family to engage and learn more about space in a fun and safe environment.
|Cool Science Festival
|Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
|No admission fee
|Small Steps, Giant Leap: My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnulty
|Tuesday, Oct. 4
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|No admission fee
|Homeschool Day: Robotics and Coding
|Wednesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission plus a $5 materials fee
|Tesla’s Toolbox: Electricity and Circuits
|Saturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission plus a $5 materials fee
|#Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family Day
|Saturday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
|Discovery Center Astronomy Club (ages 15-18 year’s-old)
|Friday, Oct. 28
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|No admission fee
|Family Star Party: Planet Watching
|Friday, Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|No fee for outdoor telescope viewing,
Half-priced admission for indoor activities
|Mad Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center
|Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
|Cool Science: Halloween at the Discovery Center
|Saturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Space Foundation Discovery Center
|General Admission
For those planning to attend the Cool Science Festival event, pre-registration is required.