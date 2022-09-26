COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation announced they will host a series of events for World Space Week, which is from Oct. 4 – Oct. 10. The events are an opportunity for the whole family to engage and learn more about space in a fun and safe environment.

Event: Date and Time: Location:Admission Fee:More details:
Cool Science FestivalSaturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		University of Colorado, Colorado SpringsNo admission feeClick Here
Small Steps, Giant Leap: My First 4.54 Billion Years by Stacy McAnultyTuesday, Oct. 4
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.		Space Foundation Discovery CenterNo admission feeClick Here
Homeschool Day: Robotics and CodingWednesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery CenterGeneral Admission plus a $5 materials feeClick Here
Tesla’s Toolbox: Electricity and CircuitsSaturday, Oct. 8
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center General Admission plus a $5 materials fee Click Here
#Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family DaySaturday, Oct. 15
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center General AdmissionClick Here
Discovery Center Astronomy Club (ages 15-18 year’s-old)Friday, Oct. 28
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center No admission feeClick Here
Family Star Party: Planet WatchingFriday, Oct. 28
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center No fee for outdoor telescope viewing,
Half-priced admission for indoor activities		Click Here
Mad Science: Halloween at the Discovery CenterSaturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center General AdmissionClick Here
Cool Science: Halloween at the Discovery CenterSaturday, Oct. 29
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		Space Foundation Discovery Center General AdmissionClick Here

For those planning to attend the Cool Science Festival event, pre-registration is required.