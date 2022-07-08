COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will host an event to celebrate NASA’s release of the first images from James Webb Space Telescope.

The celebration will take place at the Discovery Center on Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

Schedule of Events:

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Guided activities: Make a pinwheel galaxy, James Webb Space Telescope origami and a special James Webb Space Telescope postcard

11 a.m.– 12 p.m. Exoplanet and Spectroscopy Presentation + Spectroscopy hands-on activity

1:30 p.m. Expert Panel stream about James Webb Space Telescope First Image + Q&A with Ambre Trujillo, NASA Solar System Ambassador and Space Foundation social media specialist, and Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s Associate Administrator for the Science Mission Directorate

There will also be food trucks, exclusive merchandise, and a look at the James Webb Space Telescope.

Learn more at https://www.discoverspace.org/event/summer-of-discovery-the-search-for-life-james-webb-space-telescope/