Space Foundation Discovery Center to host Mad Cool Science Halloween event Oct. 30

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will host Mad Cool Science Day Halloween Edition on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

All activities are included in the general admission price of entry. Those who are Passport Members will receive complimentary admission.

There will be a variety of spooky activities available like trick-or-treating, group costume photos, Mad Science demonstrations, slime, worms, eyeballs, and witches brew as well as a 3D printing workshop hosted from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. where all participants will receive a light-up, 3D printed ghost!

The event is sponsored by Cool Science organization.

Happy Halloween!

