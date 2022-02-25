COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation Discovery Center will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of John Glenn’s Orbital Flight this Saturday, Feb. 26, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a special activity at 11:00 a.m.

Glenn’s orbit lasted four hour and 55 minutes in space capsule Friendship 7.

Entry will be standard fee, including $5 to cover materials of the activity which is making Glenn’s favorite chocolate cake, followed by a special presentation about him in the Science on a Sphere theatre.

