(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Space Foundation is celebrating the Space Foundation Discovery Center’s ten-year anniversary with a day of events for families.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 the Space Foundation will host #Space4Fun: 10th Anniversary Family Day at the Space Foundation Discovery Center. The event will feature booths from over ten organizations in the Colorado Springs area, along with 3D printed prizes, a Scavenger hunt, Painting with Spheros, food trucks, and much more.

The Space Foundation released information about the last ten years of the Discovery Center, and said that over ten years they have had 300,000 visitors, 1,600 field trips, and feature more than 1,800 artifacts.

Courtesy: Space Foundation Discovery Center

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more details can be found on the Space Foundation’s website.