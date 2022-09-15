COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation has announced a free and interactive classroom experience, which will allow students to explore 50 different STEAM careers associated with establishing a moon colony.

According to the Space Foundation, the kit was developed in collaboration with NASA and the White House National Space Council, with principal sponsorship from AstroSapiens Foundation.

Teachers can register and see if their school qualifies for the kits at the Space Foundation’s website.

The Space Foundation will host a free, teacher event on Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss the Artemis program and related educational opportunities.

The Space Foundation will also be hosting a live mission briefing during World Space Week 2022 on Friday, Oct. 7 which will start a nationwide challenge, where the top-performing students will have the opportunity to participate in NASA-themed programs at Space Center Houston. The mission briefing and teacher events will be recorded for those who cannot make the live event.