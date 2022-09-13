COLORADO SPRINGS — The Space Foundation has announced the search for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This as the current CEO Tom Zelibor, signed a contract extension until the conclusion of the 38th Space Symposium in 2023.

Space Foundation said that the CEO will be based at Space Foundation headquarters in Colorado Springs, and will lead a team of 100 professionals, providing information, education, and collaboration services to the space industry, educators and students, government officials, and news media around the world.

McAleer Gray an executive search firm in Denver, is leading the search for Space Foundation’s next CEO. More information about Space Foundation and its leadership can be found online.