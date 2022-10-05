(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Space Foundation and Boeing are collaborating to send students’ artwork into space on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner.

The Space Foundation said that the showcase called “Art in the Stars” was created in a partnership with the Space Foundation and Boeing, which will launch digitized artwork submissions into space aboard the upcoming Starliner Crew Flight Test. Every Student artist will be issued an official “Certificate of Flight” for each submitted piece of artwork.

The Space Foundation encourages young artists ages 3-18 to create original, space-oriented artwork based on the theme, “Breaking Boundaries in Space.” Students are encouraged to draw inspiration from diverse historical figures who broke boundaries to become a “first” or blazed trails for those who came after them.

According to the Space Foundation, entries must be submitted electronically through Space Foundation’s website. Acceptable formats for art include; drawings, paintings, mixed media, and digital media pieces. Artwork will be accepted beginning Oct. 4, and all submissions are due by Dec. 16. The Space Foundation said, “Only teachers, parents, or legal guardians over the age of 18 may register to submit artwork on behalf of the artists.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Boeing to use art to show how everyone can have a place in space,” said Emily Normandy, space awareness senior manager at Space Foundation. “This is one exciting step toward helping students envision themselves as a part of the space community.”