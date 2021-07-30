Space Delta 3 Changes Command

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – Space Delta 3, a unit in the United States Space Force, held its change of command at 1 p.m. on July 30 at the Peterson Space Force Base.

The U.S. Space Force Colonel Christopher Fernengel accepted the command from the United States Space Force Colonel John Thien. Before assuming command, Fernengel was the division chief for operational capability requirements for the U.S. Space Force Chief of Strategy and Requirements Office at the Pentagon.

The Space Delta 3 mission is to conduct space electronic warfare as part of the U.S. Space Force in both offensive and defensive capacities. Space electronic warfare utilizes the electromagnetic spectrum that conveys galactic communications.

Space Delta 3 is comprised of the 4th Space Control Squadron, 5th SPCS, 16th SPCS and 721st Operations Support Squadron located at Peterson Space Force Base comprised of 300 personnel.