COLORADO SPRINGS — A change of command ceremony for Space Base Delta 1 (SBD 1) at Peterson Space Force Base is planned for July 11.

Colonel Zachary “Shay” Warakomski will relinquish command of SBD 1 to Colonel David Hanson.

Hanson, who most recently served as a National Reconnaissance Office senior field representative to U.S. Space Command, has also served with the 50th Space Wing, 22nd Space Operations Squadron, 23rd Space Operations Squadron (SOPS), Air Force Space Command, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and as the 821st Air Base Group and Thule Air Base, Greenland, commander

Space Base Delta 1 provides support to Peterson and Schriever SFB, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, and four other installations around the globe including New Hampshire, Hawaii and Greenland.

It is home to approximately 16,000 military and civilian personnel and also provides mission support to numerous space missions including eight U.S. Space Force Deltas, Space Operations Command, Joint Task Force-Space Defense, NORAD- North American Aerospace Defence Command (USNORTHCOM), U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, the 310th Space Wing, and the 302nd Airlift Wing.