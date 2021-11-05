Southwest Airlines announces 30% off all fares at Colorado Springs Airport

A Southwest Airlines jetliner takes off from Denver International Airport as travellers deal with the effects of the new coronavirus, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Southwest Airlines announced today that all fares in and out of Colorado Springs Airport will be 30% off during a sale that ends Monday, Nov. 8.

Travelers who book between Friday, Nov. 5, through Monday, Nov. 8, for travel between Jan. 5 – March 2, 2022, will receive a savings of 30% on base fares.

“Southwest Airlines has become a great partner of the Airport and our community, and we’re happy to see them continue to support Colorado Springs and our southern Colorado communities,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation.

Southwest Airlines is one of the largest carriers out of COS and started service on March 11, 2021. The airline serves five destinations with 13 daily flights with nonstop service to Chicago (Midway), Dallas (Love Field), Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

Travelers can also fly nonstop to Houston (HOU) and San Antonio for select dates in November, December, and January. There are also more than 70 easy one-stop destinations like Hawaii, Kansas City, Baltimore/DC area, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and others.

Jason Van Eaton, Southwest Airlines Senior Vice President of Real Estate and Government Affairs and Executive Ambassador to Colorado, said, “Today’s celebration is about the community and continuing to connect travelers to the people and places important in their lives.”

Travelers can book their January 5 – March 2, 2022 travel during the promotional period here.