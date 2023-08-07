(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) is holding its annual Accolades and tickets are still available for the event.

The 2023 Accolades Awards Luncheon will be held August 15, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel in Colorado Springs.

Limited tickets are still available at scwcc.com but they must be purchased by Tuesday, August 8.

The Accolades celebrate and highlight the accomplishments of remarkable women in the Southern Colorado business communiyt. This year’s speaker is Olympic Legend and Philanthropist, Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

A silent auction accompanies the event which is open to everyone. It opens at scwccfoundation.com on August 11 at 9 a.m. and proceeds go to support programs for the women’s chamber.

The SCWCC has been in the community for 30 years.