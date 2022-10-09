Southern Colorado marching bands to perform in celebration of one another

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County High School will welcome 12 marching bands that will perform at Hornet Stadium to recognize each team’s hard work and dedication in preparation of one of the largest marching band competitions in the state.

Marching bands throughout Southern Colorado will perform at the stadium on Monday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m., not to compete against each other, but to celebrate months of practice ahead of the Colorado Bandmasters Association Regional Competition.

“Leading up to the regional event we want to celebrate all of that hard work with a ‘judged but not competitive’ event,” said Josh Muller, Director of Bands at The Arts Academy at Pueblo County High School.

Courtesy of Pueblo County High School

For months, young musicians have spent hundreds of hours learning marching techniques, dance basics, choreography and music, for the regional competition.

Pueblo County High School will host various groups including first-time competitive bands, 5A finalists, Fountain-Fort Carson, and the CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves Marching Band at its stadium.

“Marching band has evolved tremendously through the past ten to 15 years, with each show being its own five-to-seven-minute musical production,” said Muller. “If you have not observed a show, we invite you to… support these fantastic students.”

All bands will receive a critique from a panel of judges. Places will not be awarded at the performance.

Tickets will be $8 for adults, $5 for students, seniors and Military service members. Concession will be available as well.