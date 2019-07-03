Southern Colorado law enforcement stands against impaired driving

Southern Colorado law enforcement, prosecutors, military leaders, and the El Paso County coroner all gathered in the morgue at the El Paso County Coroner’s office to deliver a warning to would-be impaired drivers.

“If you drive drunk or drugged, we’re gonna get you. Driving impaired puts you and everybody else at risk. It’s nothing personal, it’s our job.”

Police are stepping up this week for the Fourth of July holiday to crack down on impaired driving. Impaired drivers can expect to face a variety of tactics including saturation patrols, DUI check points, targeted enforcement, and increased patrols throughout Southern Colorado during this holiday weekend.

Colorado Springs reported just this year as of June 29th, 21 motor vehicle fatalities, nine (53 percent) of which are presumed to have involved alcohol and or drugs.

Sheriff Bill Elder says we are committed to making this weekend the safest ever.

If you had any thoughts before about driving while impaired, make the responsible decision if you plan on drinking this holiday weekend.

“And you choose to put yourself at risk and all others at risk of serious injury and or death, we have a zero tolerance for this behavior.” Sgt. Jason Jones

Drive Smart Colorado and the DUI Task-force urge residents to plan ahead and make the key decision before starting to celebrate. Choose a designated sober driver or use a ride or taxi service.

Not planning for alternative transportation is a choice, not an excuse.