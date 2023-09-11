(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 22 years ago, a terror attack impacted the United States and claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. On this day, local law enforcement, fire departments, and local governments shared tributes to the lives lost 22 years ago on this day.

Read the tributes that poured in on social media below:

On this day of reverence, we pause to reflect. We remember those who were tragically taken from us too soon and those who were changed forever. We will never forget. Colorado Springs Police Department

IN REMEMBRANCE The Pueblo Police Department would like to take a moment to remember those who lost their lives and those who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. We will never forget. Pueblo Police Department

We remember today all of those lives who were impacted by the events of September 11, 2001. May we never forget. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) paid tribute, remembering the heroes who rushed in and the innocent lives taken in the tragedy. In their memory, EPSO asked for people to strive to be kinder, more compassionate, and more understanding.

“Let us celebrate the diversity that makes our nation strong and resilient,” said EPSO

The men and women of the Teller County Sheriff’s Office honor those who lost their lives in the 911 attacks and the First Responders who worked so hard to save them. Never Forget. Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Today we honor the 2,996 people that perished on September 11, 2001. 343 firefighters, 72 law enforcement officers and countless civilians lost their lives that day and many others over the years from disease and trauma. Today is a day to remember and a day to celebrate our own lives and resilience. We will never forget……… Pueblo Fire Department

Governor Jared Polis shared that Colorado remembers the events of 9/11. Governor Polis was in Broomfield preparing meals for the hungry as part of a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade also shared a statement, writing, “As we mark the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, let us also remember the bravery of first responders who rushed into the danger to save who they could and the unity and resilience that emerged in our country from that dark day. Colorado Springs remembers 9/11.”