(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard are closed at Dublin Boulevard following a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Twitter account posted about the closure just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

CSPD asked travelers to avoid the area, as backups are likely due to the closure. Use caution and move over for law enforcement if you are traveling in the area.