(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound Nevada Avenue is closed at East Las Vegas Street after a person was hit by a car.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the crash happened just before 1 p.m., and police said the road would be closed for at least an hour.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Travelers are asked to avoid the area.

