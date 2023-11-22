UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 7:05 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — EPSO has confirmed that at least one person has died following a crash on Meridian Road in eastern El Paso County.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound Meridian Road closed after crash

WEDNESDAY 11/22/2023 6:39 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning drivers that southbound Meridian Road is closed between Woodmen Road and Old Meridian Road Wednesday night, Nov. 22.

FOX21’s crew on the scene sent back these pictures of the scene, showing at least two cars involved.

Courtesy: Sean Scott

Courtesy: Sean Scott

Drivers are are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes to allow emergency crews to respond.