COLORADO SPRINGS — Closures and lane switches will be in effect for the week of July 18 on I-25 on the south side of Colorado Springs.

As part of the work being performed by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and SEMA Construction, motorists should be aware as they will encounter a traffic switch on southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Colorado Highway 16 (Mesa Ridge Parkway), a new southbound on-ramp configuration from South Academy Boulevard, and a new southbound to westbound off-ramp configuration to CO 16.

There will be additional nighttime lane restrictions to continue work on the southbound I-25 lane shift from CO 16 to Santa Fe Avenue. Motorists will encounter this southbound I-25 shift in late July. This traffic configuration will be in place through early 2023 to allow for the construction of the new southbound lanes with concrete pavement that will provide increased stability and durability.

Traffic Impacts

I-25 between MP 127 and 135

Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., left lane restrictions on southbound I-25 at MP 128.3 for placement of temporary concrete barrier.

A traffic shift is in place between MP 132 to MP 135. Speed limit 55 MPH.

Additional truck traffic for embankment and paving work. Use extreme caution.



Santa Fe Avenue and Charter Oak Ranch Road

Flagging operations with alternating lane closures and alternating one-way traffic continues on Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing crews to continue earthwork on the base course, curb and gutter, and drainage installation. Use extreme caution in the area.



Colorado Highway 94

Monday, July, 18 to Friday, July 22, right lane closure EB and turn lane closure WB on CO 94 at MP 6 to 8, to allow crews to perform earthwork activities for the widening of CO 94 and the new Jug Handle intersection.

A full closure is in place on North Blaney Road. Vehicles will not be able to access North Blaney Road from CO 94 or access CO 94 from North Blaney Road. This closure will remain in place through early fall.

A traffic shift is in place. Use extreme caution, speed limit 50 MPH.

A Courtesy Patrol will be driving the work zone and will respond to incidents when notified. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and holidays.