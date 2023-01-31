(COLORADO SPRINGS) — I-25 southbound is blocked at Circle Drive/Lake Avenue due to a crash, in which the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said people were trapped.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) Communications Twitter account tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. and said the Interstate was blocked due to a crash at the Circle Drive exit.

CSFD also tweeted about the crash and said a person was trapped. CSFD added that southbound lanes were “severely restricted” and that traffic was at a standstill just before 4 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, CSFD said the trapped person had been freed from the crash and was being taken to the hospital.

Only the left lane is open on I-25 southbound north of Circle Drive. CSFD asked drivers to use caution when passing the crash, as emergency crews are still working in the area.