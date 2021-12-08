South Park Ranger District requests proposals for winter season outfitting and guide services

FAIRPLAY, Colo. — To support safe winter activities, the South Park Ranger District of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands are seeking proposals for non-motorized winter season outfitting and guide services.

“Providing recreation services and facilities is a key part of our mission, but we can’t do it alone,” said South Park District Ranger Josh Voorhis. “Outfitter and guide services offer diverse opportunities for the recreating public to experience the dynamic landscape of the forest.”

Considered services include but are not limited to the following:

Avalanche education

Ice climbing instruction

Backcountry skiing and touring

Nordic or cross-country skiing

Snowshoeing

Winter camping and survival skills

The district is looking for provider proposals from businesses, nonprofit organizations, community organizations and educational institutions that will facilitate safe recreational experiences for individuals or groups by providing services, education, experiences, training, and/or equipment on National Forest System lands in the South Park Ranger District.

“The target location for this request includes the Hoosier Pass and Lincoln Falls area, off Colorado State Highway 9, but we are open to hearing proposals from other areas of interest as well,” said Voorhis. “Proposals that address challenges, like limited parking capacity by providing shuttle service and/or weekday offerings, are encouraged.”

The district is working to determine whether sufficient interest exists that would warrant issuance of a prospectus. If a prospectus is issued, the Forest Service will review proposals through a competitive bid process and will issue a limited number of priority use outfitting and guiding permits under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

Those interested should submit proposals by Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Submissions can be emailed to Samantha Eaton Jensen at samantha.eaton@usda.gov, mailed to the South Park Ranger District at P.O. Box 219, Fairplay, CO, 80440, or hand-delivered to the Ranger Station at 320 U.S. Highway 285 in Fairplay, Colorado, prior to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Proposals should include the following suggestions:

A cover letter expressing interest, including a statement of technical experience and financial capability to offer the proposed activity.

A completed form, found here, including a detailed description of the proposal.

To read the full Request for Proposal, please visit this page. Frequently Asked Questions regarding the process are located here and a map of the target area can be viewed here.