DENVER (KDVR) — You could drive around with a custom Casa Bonita or “South Park” license plate, and your money would go toward the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.

An auction for the one-of-a-kind plates was launched Monday. Participants can bid on the right to own and use one of the 17 plate configurations.

Here are the 17 plates up for grabs:

  • BLCKBRT
  • BRANIFF
  • BUTTERS
  • CANIBAL
  • CAVE
  • CLFDIVR
  • CONEY
  • CSABNTA
  • GOCOWS
  • HOTDOG
  • JO3M4M4
  • NVH386
  • RANDY
  • STHPRK
  • TACOS
  • TEAMUSA
  • TOLKIEN

All the plates started at $100. Bidding will close on May 25 at 7 p.m.

A similar auction for “Star Wars” license plates closed on May 11, raising $8,600 for the fund.

The Colorado Disability Funding Committee provides grants to support disability application assistance and programs that offer resources for Coloradans with disabilities.