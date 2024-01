(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a rollover crash in Southeast Colorado Springs on Saturday, Jan. 13.

CSPD responded to a rollover crash on the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near Janitell Road just after 2 p.m. Both Lanes of South Circle Drive were closed, and lanes did not fully reopen until 6:40 p.m.