South Academy commercial fire caused by electrical fire

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A commercial fire that occurred on South Academy was caused by an accidental electrical fire on Friday, March 3, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD).

CSFD said a total of 55 firefighters responded to a fire inside a single-story commercial building located in the 2500 block of South Academy Boulevard, just south of the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard.

Crews reported smoke in multiple businesses north of the fire but only one business near the 5200 block of Construction was damaged.