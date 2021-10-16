South Academy Blvd Closed for Multi-Car Crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – Both lanes of traffic are closed on South Academy Boulevard from Airport Road to Wentworth Drive for a multi-vehicle crash.

UPDATE 8:37 P.M.: Colorado Springs Police says they are investigating alcohol and speed as factors in the crash. CSPD reports eight cars were involved in the crash and two people were transported to the hospital.

A secondary crash occurred near the intersection involving two cars, though no injuries were reported in that incident.

ORIGINAL:

Southbound Academy Bl. shut down at Airport Road for a traffic crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 17, 2021

CSPD says several people were transported to a local hospital, but their injuries are not known at this time. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the crash around 7:00 this evening. The cause is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.