Sources: Teen suspects in deadly arson set wrong house on fire

DENVER (KDVR) — The teenage suspects accused of killing five people in an arson last summer were trying to retaliate after they were ripped off in a drug deal and then allegedly set the wrong house on fire, sources tell FOX31.

The sources say the family who was killed — Senegalese immigrants — were not targeted because of their race, religion or immigration status.

The district attorney and Denver Police Department will not comment on the suspects’ motive.

EXCLUSIVE: I have confirmed with multiple sources: the teen suspects in the deadly Green Valley Ranch arson allegedly were looking to retaliate after getting ripped off in a drug deal. They set fire to the WRONG house, killing 5 innocent people. @kdvr @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/7ToRrvJTEb — Deborah Takahara (@debtakahara) February 3, 2021

The fire occurred Aug. 5, 2020 in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Kevin Bui and Gavin Seymour, both 16 years old, are each facing a total of 60 counts split between several charges that included first degree murder with extreme indifference, attempted murder with extreme indifference, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested for his alleged involvement. According to Denver District Attorney he will be charged with 47 counts as a juvenile although the DA is pushing to have his case moved out of juvenile court so he can be tried as an adult.

A woman, Tanya Bui, arrested the same day as the three teens is facing unrelated gun and drug charges. According to police she is related to one of the teenage suspects in the arson and murder.