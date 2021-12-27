Sources: Officer injured in Lakewood shooting, suspect dead

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — One person is dead after a series of shootings Monday night in Denver and Lakewood including one that sent an officer to the hospital.

Sources tell FOX31 the dead person is a suspect in the shootings, and police are searching the area near Target in Belmar for possible additional suspects.

This search is happening in the area where a Lakewood officer was shot just after 6 p.m. That officer was stable when being taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tell FOX31 they heard several rounds of gunfire near the shopping center on Wadsworth Boulevard.

Sources tell FOX31 this is connected to a shooting near 8th Avenue and Zuni Street in Denver.

DPD also reported a shooting with two victims near 1st Avenue and Broadway and a shooting near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Williams Street with one victim. Both of these shootings were reported within two hours prior to the Lakewood officer being shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.