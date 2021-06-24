Sources: Johnny Hurley was shot by an officer in Olde Town Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 has learned through sources that Johnny Hurley, the good Samaritan who helped stop a deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada, was shot by a responding officer.

Police have confirmed that a shooter ambushed Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Monday afternoon while Beesley was responding to a suspicious incident call.

Hurley, who was inside the nearby Army Navy Surplus store, heard the gunshots and ran outside where he then shot the attacker according to witnesses.

Beesley, Hurley and the attacker all died, although it’s unclear at this time who killed who as multiple people fired shots during the initial incident and the response.

