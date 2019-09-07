Sony releases updated Walkman for 40th anniversary

(CNN) — Sony unveils new Walkman to mark 40th anniversary of the original device.

One of the 80’s cultural icons is making a comeback. Right on time to for a big anniversary.

Sony is releasing a new version of its Walkman, as the device approaches its 40th birthday.

Walkman was the first truly portable cassette player that came out in 1979.

This anniversary edition doesn’t actually play cassettes, but its screensaver and soft case look like it does! It’s an android-powered music player that can store up to 16 gigabytes and connects to WiFi.

Sony has sold some 200 million Walkmans over the last 40-years.

The new retro version is limited release and will sell for about $500.