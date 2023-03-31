Son arrested after assault kills 90-year-old father

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man for the murder of his 90-year-old father who died as a result of an assault that occurred on Sept. 8, 2022.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

42-year-old Paul Benjamin Sandoval was arrested for the second-degree murder of his 90-year-old father, Benny Sandoval, and robbery of an at-risk adult, per PCSO.

On Sept. 8, deputies responded to a Pueblo West home on reports of a family disturbance. A witness told deputies Paul had grabbed his father by the neck and thrown him to the ground following an argument over money, according to PCSO.

At the time, Benny refused medical treatment and did not want to pursue charges against his son. Later that day, deputies responded to a 911 call for medical attention needed by Benny. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital and later transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for bleeding in his brain.

On Sept. 30, 2022, Benny died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to a completed autopsy. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives investigating the homicide determined the assault on Sept. 8 led to Benny’s death and issued an arrest warrant for Paul.

Paul was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He has a $500,000 bond.

“I want to commend the detectives for their tireless work on this case. Their diligence led to the arrest warrant being issued and the subsequent arrest of this suspect,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero.