(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For veterans and military service members, the holidays can be challenging – between families being separated during deployments, to filling the Christmas tree with presents.

That’s where Soldiers’ Angels, a national organization, is helping make the holidays brighter for military families, giving presents and gift cards to military families.

This holiday season, the Boyer family in Colorado Springs is one of the recipients of the Adopt-A-Family holiday program, which pairs veteran and deployed military families with businesses and individuals who want to help them have a memorable holiday season.

“My husband gave up six years of his life to serve active duty, and he will have scars that are with him for the rest of his life because of his service in Afghanistan,” said Jessica Boyer. “I just really feel like when you step out and you give to a program like Soldiers’ Angels, you’re telling him thank you. That he’s seen that what he did didn’t go to waste and it’s appreciated.”

Click here to donate to this program, or request help.

Last holiday season, nearly 1,300 families were Adopt-A-Family program recipients. This year, Soldiers’ Angels hopes to double down on its outreach efforts and aiming to increase the number of families supported by 10%. The organization hopes to reach at least 1,400 military-connected families in need.