Social media stirs up rumors for finding Gannon Stauch

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the search for missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch continues, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public to keep their personal opinions on what happened to him off social media.

“Unfortunately that rumor and rhetoric is still out there,” Jacqueline Kirby, with EPSO said.

A series of Facebook group pages have been created, all with the focus being Gannon. Some of the groups are prayer groups, while others are open discussion forums where several people have posted their speculations on what led up to Gannon’s disappearance.

“I can’t stress that enough to the community we need information that is factual stuff. Stuff you saw with your own two eyes. That is the information we need, not speculation,” Deborah Mynatt, with EPSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office said they don’t want people getting involved in these rumor pages. Instead, if you have legitimate tips you should contact officials right away.

They said the rumors that are being spread on these Facebook pages don’t help with the investigation at all.

“If it’s a theory or speculation then we are completely wasting the time of that investigator,” Mynatt said.

If you have any information as it relates to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.