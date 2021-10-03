So fetch: It’s Mean Girls Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an annual event ‘Mean Girls’ fans anticipate every year: Mean Girls Day.
‘Mean Girls’ was released in 2004 and remains one of the most quoted films made. But why is October 3 such a big deal?
In the movie, Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, remembers the moment her crush asks her what day it is. She responds, “It’s October 3rd.”
Naturally, fans have taken to social media to participate in Mean Girls Day by sharing clips of their favorite scenes. Fans include Netflix, Texas Roadhouse, the National Air and Space Museum, and many more.