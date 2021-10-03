So fetch: It’s Mean Girls Day

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 19: Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the premiere of Paramount’s “Mean Girls” at the Cinerama Dome on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an annual event ‘Mean Girls’ fans anticipate every year: Mean Girls Day.

‘Mean Girls’ was released in 2004 and remains one of the most quoted films made. But why is October 3 such a big deal?

In the movie, Lindsay Lohan’s character, Cady Heron, remembers the moment her crush asks her what day it is. She responds, “It’s October 3rd.”

Naturally, fans have taken to social media to participate in Mean Girls Day by sharing clips of their favorite scenes. Fans include Netflix, Texas Roadhouse, the National Air and Space Museum, and many more.

🗣 HAPPY MEAN GIRLS DAY 🗣 It's the groolest day of the year! 😎 #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/2Rj2AFyxkD — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) October 3, 2021

"I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom!"#MeanGirlsDay #SelfieQueen pic.twitter.com/h6962H6JpU — National Air and Space Museum (@airandspace) October 3, 2021