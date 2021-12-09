Snowstang returns for the winter

DENVER – The Colorado Department of Transportation has resumed its Snowstang bus service, effective this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, Dec. 11, Snowstang will begin offering roundtrip service to the Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs and, new this season, Copper Mountain. Service to Arapahoe Basin begins on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The operation will continue on weekends and holidays through mid-April of 2022, including New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day. The service will not operate on Christmas weekend.

All four routes board at Denver’s Union Station and the Denver Federal Center. Roundtrip tickets for the Loveland Ski Area, Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain are each $25.00.

A roundtrip to Steamboat Springs (Steamboat Resort and Howelsen Hill) is $40.00.

Additional discounts are available for seniors. Children up to 11 years old can ride Snowstang for free all season if they are with an adult who is paying full fare. A two for one also is available the next two weekends. Riders can purchase a full-fare adult ticket and get another one for free.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ridebustang.com or download the Bustang® mobile app, JustRide Bustang.

“We are excited to get Snowstang back up and running for ski season 2022 and pleased to offer a new option of service to Copper. Now we just need some more snow! So let Snowstang do the driving and enjoy Colorado’s beautiful mountains and world class slopes, with less hassle,” said Governor Jared Polis.

“Snowstang is a convenient, affordable, and comfortable transportation option for people who want to travel to our resorts and want an alternative to driving,” said CDOT’s Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “By partnering with each resort, Snowstang Bus Service provides residents and visitors with another way to access all the amenities these outstanding winter destinations have to offer.”

Operated by Ace Express Coaches, LLC of Golden, Snowstang coaches carry 51 passengers, are climate controlled, and have Wi-Fi access, a restroom, USB and power outlets.

PLEASE NOTE : Public safety measures remain in effect until further notice, per federal transit requirements, including:

· Face masks required for drivers and passengers

· Additional personal protective equipment issued for drivers

· Hand sanitizer wipes offered to passengers when boarding the bus

· Coaches cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, head rests (front and back) and armrests