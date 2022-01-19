Snowboarder dies after collision with tree in Aspen

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A snowboarder died Wednesday at Aspen Highlands Ski Area in Highlands Bowl after crashing into a tree.

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, officers were notified at 3:05 p.m. that a male snowboarder was riding with a friend when he collided with a tree. Ski patrollers found the 42-year-old man unconscious and immediately began CPR.

After efforts to revive the snowboarder proved unsuccessful, the man was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

The man was transported down to the base of the mountain by ski patrol and transferred to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office

The sheriff’s office is praising the quick efforts of Aspen Ski Patrol.