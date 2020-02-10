Snoway! More than a foot possible for some into early Tuesday

Two weather systems will do a squeeze play over Colorado tonight and set the stage for the third strong snowstorm along the Front Range in the last week.

The cold front arriving from the north during the afternoon and continue to the southwest through the evening. The northeast wind into the mountains southwest of Pueblo put the focus for heaviest snow overnight in the Wet and Sangre de Cristo mountains.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until late morning Tuesday for these areas. The southern I-25 corridor is also expected to get more than 6″ of snow into early Tuesday.

With chilly temperatures Sunday and many areas staying in the 30s today, road conditions will deteriorate through the evening as snow spreads across the area. Plan extra time on your Tuesday morning commute. Even though snow will be ending from north to south, we do expect that icy and snowpacked roads will greet areas where the snow has ended. Snow will still be falling south of Pueblo on Tuesday morning.

Roads should improve some during the day on Tuesday as snow continues to decrease and the sun peeks out between broken cloud cover.

In the Pikes Peak region the heaviest snow will be west of the Interstate in the foothills, the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak and highway 115. By Tuesday morning snow is likely to be between 3″-6″ in these areas. The east side of Colorado Springs should have lighter amounts.

Pueblo is a little bit of a tough call with this one as heavier snow will pick up just to the south of town. In the city, 2″-5″ is the most likely range of what we should expect, but amounts will pick up noticeably into the Wet and Sangre de Cristo ranges. It’s hard to pinpoint where specifically, but I wouldn’t be shocked if someone in the Wet Mountains had near two feet by mid-day Tuesday.