(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re no strangers to May snow in Southern Colorado. One year ago today, a strong spring storm blanketed the area in heavy, wet snow.

Heavy, wet snow broke a tree limb in Chief Meteorologist, Matt Meister’s, backyard during 2022’s May snowstorm.

A whopping 10.3” of snow fell in Colorado Springs from May 20-21, 2022. Pueblo got 3.2″ of snow, which equated to .87″ of water. In the Springs, the wet snow totaled 2.27″ of water.

Many in the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado got 1-2 feet of snow from this storm. Check out reports from around the region from May 20-21, 2022.

This lands in the top four May snowstorms for Colorado Springs. Record snow fell on both May 20 and 21.

Here are some FOX21 viewer pictures from this record-breaking May snowstorm.